Middleman held with Leopard nails and claw in Odisha

Forest officials of Hirakud Wildlife Division on Wednesday arrested a man for his involvement in illegal wildlife trade.

Published: 20th August 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Leopard nails and claw seized from the accused | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Forest officials of Hirakud Wildlife Division on Wednesday arrested a man for his involvement in illegal wildlife trade. Four nails and claw of a leopard, skin and hair of wild dog besides ornament made up of pangolin scales were seized from his possession. 

The accused was identified as Akash Agrawal (37) of Sambalpur. Divisional forest officer (DFO) Anshu Pragyan Das said acting on a tip off, forest officials with help of district police conducted a raid and nabbed the accused from Sambalpur. Akash is a middleman involved in procurement and sale of wildlife articles. The accused was apprehended when he was engaged in making a deal for selling the items. 

The DFO further said Akash had quoted a price of Rs 5,000 for each leopard nail claiming it to that of a tiger. The middleman sold the nails to gullible people who believed that tiger nails bring prosperity and good luck to the person who wears them as a ring or necklace. Many such middlemen are involved in procuring wildlife articles from people living in and around Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, she informed.

The informer who provided the tip off about the middleman has been rewarded by Hirakud Wildlife Division. The accused was produced in court on Thursday. Further investigation and efforts to nab others involved in the illegal trade are on.

Leopards, wild dogs, and pangolins are endangered species protected under Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act.  Forest officials said camera traps have been laid covering the entire area of the sanctuary. Besides, informer network in and around Debrigarh sanctuary has been strengthened and foot patrolling increased to reduce the number of wildlife offences. These measures will also help in increasing prey density of the landscape. 

