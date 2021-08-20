STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NGT notice over felling of trees in Jajpur's forest land

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday issued notices to the State government following allegations of felling trees in forest land spread over 377.83 acre in Jajpur district.

Published: 20th August 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal. (File Photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday issued notices to the State government following allegations of felling trees in forest land spread over 377.83 acre in Jajpur district. The green panel also formed a committee to probe into the matter.

Tapan Kumar Baral, a resident of the area, had alleged that the trees were felled in Botalanda and Karagola areas under Sukinda tehsil for agriculture purpose. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani argued the case on the petitioner’s behalf.

The tribunal constituted the committee comprising a scientist/officer from the Integrated Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Bhubaneswar, Jajpur collector and DFO, Cuttack. The NGT’s east zone bench in Kolkata said, “The committee shall inspect the site in question and submit its report stating whether conversion of the said area/land is in violation of Forest Conservation Act, 1980, how many trees have been felled till date and fix the responsibility for felling of trees in case the same is felled unauthorisedly”.

The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Justice Saibal Dasgupta (Expert Member) also directed the committee to make valuation of the trees felled for the purpose of computation of environmental compensation, loss of revenue to the State exchequer, if felled without permission and also state the remedial measure for restoration of the land to its original form.

“The committee shall submit its report within one month”, the bench said, while directing for listing of the case on September 27 and issuing notices to the Principal Secretary of Agriculture department and Director of Horticulture.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Jajpur forest land
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp