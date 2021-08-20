STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition sees political move in BJD’s health scheme

“The Chief Minister should focus on more pressing issues like development of the municipality and proper drainage system rather than making tall claims about other schemes,” added Majhi. 

Published: 20th August 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appreciated the efforts of Sulochana Khara from Kasamapadar village in making cultivation of coffee popular in the district. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Malkangiri visit on Friday to distribute smart health cards to beneficiaries under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), BJP leaders here on Thursday dubbed it an election propaganda. 

Speaking to mediapersons, district in-charge Kaliram Majhi, Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi and ZP President Dasarath Podiami questioned the ruling party on non-implementation of the Centre’s health schemes despite its wide ranging benefits. The leaders demanded setting up of a super specialty hospital and filling up of vacant doctor posts in the district along with providing appropriate land documents to the tribals, ensuring proper market facilities for farmers and supplying adequate fertilisers. 

“The Chief Minister should focus on more pressing issues like development of the municipality and proper drainage system rather than making tall claims about other schemes,” added Majhi.  On the other hand, Health & Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das hailed the BSKY initiative as ‘historic’ in comparison to the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

“While the BSKY has a provision of meeting 100 per cent of the medical expenses, Ayushman Bharat Yojana takes care of only 60 per cent,” said Das speaking exclusively to TNIE. He added that this would enable beneficiaries to get hassle-free quality treatment at best available health care facilities. 

Sources said only 150 beneficiaries, administrative officials and some party leaders will participate in the Chief Minister’s programme due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Eight ministers will also visit the district to sensitise public about the benefits of the health card in eight blocks and two NACs.

 The Chief Minister on August 15 announced to expand the State’s flagship health insurance scheme to cover 96 lakh families - up from the current around 71.69 lakh. About 96 lakh families will be provided smart health cards under the scheme which will extend cashless health coverage to the card holders in more than 200 empanelled hospitals in the country. 
 

