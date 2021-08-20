Project displaced villagers ransack Collector’s office

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Miffed over delay in disbursal of compensation, hundreds of people displaced due to Lower Indra Irrigation Project (LIIP) at Khariar ransacked Nuapada Collector’s office on Wednesday.

As many as 14 persons were detained in this connection. Villagers of Konabira, Kotamal, Rajana, Belagaan, Daragaan, Pendarabandh and Jhalakusuma village marched to the Collector’s office and entered inside from both the gates.

A scuffle broke out when the police personnel present at the spot tried to stop the agitators. The irate villagers damaged the glass panes of the Collector’s office. Subsequently, Nuapada police caught 14 agitators and detained them. In the evening, some agitators staged dharna outside the Collector’s office demanding release of the persons detained at Nuapada police station.

The detained villagers were later released. Nuapada IIC Nirmal Panigrahi said, “We released the 14 agitators after they signed an undertaking. Adequate forces have been deployed at the Collector’s office to avoid any untoward situation.”