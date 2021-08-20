STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puri custodial death: Orissa High Court draws curtain on PILs

Bench seeks status report on investigation

Published: 20th August 2021 09:42 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Wednesday steered clear of the controversy over the alleged Puri custodial death by disposing of two PILs without expressing any opinion on the correctness or otherwise of the findings of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) probe into it. 

However, the court expressed hope that the police will continue to investigate the case and take it to the logical conclusion in accordance with law.  After the statutory inquiry, the Puri JMFC had observed that there was no credible evidence on record to suggest that the deceased was admitted in police lockup or formally arrested on the date of his death. Accordingly, the JMFC had concluded that the death of the deceased was not caused within police custody. 

The two PILs were filed separately by Puri-based lawyers Sarat Kumar Rayaguru and Gopal Krushna Panda seeking court-monitored probe into the alleged custodial death of K Ramesh Das at Baseli Sahi police station on November 18, 2020. Advocates DK Mohapatra and BS Rayaguru appeared on behalf of the petitioners.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said, “The main purpose of both the petitions was to ensure that there is a court-monitored investigation of the circumstances under which the death of the deceased took place. That purpose has been adequately served with this court continuously monitoring the investigation since November 2020 by calling for periodic status reports”.

Referring to police inquiry, the bench sought status report on the investigation in a sealed cover. The police inquiry into the alleged custodial death is still on and the report of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is still awaited.
 

