Three-year-old kidnapped from DHH premises

In a shocking incident, a three-year-old boy was kidnapped from the district headquarters hospital (DHH) premises here on Wednesday.

Published: 20th August 2021 09:45 AM

kidnapping

Representational Image

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  In a shocking incident, a three-year-old boy was kidnapped from the district headquarters hospital (DHH) premises here on Wednesday.  Sources said, a 60-year-old Chandrama Swain from Ambiki in Erasama had come to the DHH along with her grandson Rahul last week for her cataract operation. Rahul was in Chadrama’s care since his parents (Chandrama’s daughter and son-in-law) had passed away. 

After her operation, Chandrama did not return to her village due to financial crunch and decided to take refuge on a verandah of the ophthalmic ward.  On Wednesday, when Chandrama returned after getting drinking water from a nearby tap, she found Rahul missing. Failing to locate the toddler despite searching for hours, Chandrama lodged an FIR in Jagatsinghpur police station on Thursday. After preliminary investigation of the CCTV footage, police confirmed that the infant was kidnapped on the morning of the incident but failed to identify the accused.  The child is yet to be traced.  

IIC, Jagatsinghpur Pravash Kumar Sahoo said a child kidnapping case has been registered under Section 363 of IPC. Efforts are on to nab the culprit and rescue the child. District child welfare committee (CWC) Bisweswari Mohanty  expressed her concern in the matter and asked local police to take swift action to rescue the toddler at the earliest. 

