Heavy-lift cargo export handled in Odisha's Paradip Port

By Express News Service

PARADIP: For the first time in the history of Paradip port, heavy-lift mining equipment like Haulpak dumpers and excavators were exported from the premier seaport of the State.

The cargo were handled by Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL). All precautionary measures were taken and cargo was loaded carefully keeping safety of the ship and port in mind. More such exports will be done in future, port sources and added that Thriveni EarthMovers Private Limited, the exporter, will send overseas 128 numbers of heavy as well as small equipment comprising 37 Haulpak dumpers and excavators of about 4,500 MT.

The cargo will be exported to Taboneo Port in Indonesia for mining activities. TP Roy Choudhury Private Limited and Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) are the stevedores who will be the cargo handling agents at the port for the consignment.