Scooter rider killed in road mishap on NH-16  

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A scooter rider was killed in a road accident on Friday night after being hit by a container truck on NH-16 at Jamalpur within Jaleswar police limits. The deceased was identified as Lakhmidhar Patra of Nayabazar area in Jaleswar.

Sources said, the truck loaded with cartons of snacks was on its way to West Bengal from Balasore when it rear-ended the scooter, killing the victim on the spot. The two-wheeler caught fire which spread to the truck, destroying many cartons. Informed, a team of fire services personnel from Jaleswar rushed to the site and doused the flames.