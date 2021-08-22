Central intervention on Kharasrota project sought

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Saturday targeted the State government for violating environmental regulations in implementation of the mega piped water project on Kharasrota river in Kendrapara district and demanded that the Centre should intervene as the Central laws have been overlooked.

Alleging that the environmental and social impact assessment study report on the project seems to be a doctored, the party asked why the meeting of the eco-sensitive zone committee was not called.