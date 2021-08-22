STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LM Mittal meets Odisha CM over proposed Kendrapara project

A mega steel plant with an investment of Rs 50K cr to come up in the dist

Published: 22nd August 2021 08:51 AM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacting with executive chairman of ArcellorMittal Nippon Steel LN Mittal at Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Executive chairman of ArcellorMittal Nippon Steel LN Mittal on Saturday met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and discussed the company’s group projects at Paradip and Kendrapara including the proposed mega steel plant with an investment of more than Rs 50,000 crore.

The Chief Minister assured all support for the speedy implementation of the proposed steel project and asked him to expedite it. Mittal thanked the Chief Minister for the State government’s cooperation. Earlier in the day, the industrialist took a boat ride in Mahanadi river to reach the seaside villages and take stock of the land available in Badatubi, Sanatubi, Hetamundia, Kansaradia, Nipania and Batighar for establishment of the proposed steel plant.  

The State government and AM/NS had signed a memoramdum of understanding for setting up an integrated steel complex in Mahakalapada area of Kendrapara district in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Mittal at the Lokseva Bhavan here on March 3.

Official sources said that land acquisition and other work for the project will start soon. The steel project will be in addition to other investments of AM/NS in Odisha including the 6 MPTA pelletisation plant in Paradip which will be expanded to 12 MTPA, the beneficiation complex in Keonjhar and the slurry pipeline which are already operational.

ArcelorMittal had signed an MoU with the Odisha government to set up a similar capacity steel plant in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore in 2006. However, it abandoned the project in July, 2013 due to its failure to get suitable land and necessary permits to mine iron ore, a key raw material.

