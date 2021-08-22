New law in the offing for kalyan mandaps in Cuttack: CMC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has stated before the Orissa High Court that CRISIL Risk and Infrastructure Solution Ltd, a Mumbai-based consultancy, has been engaged to prepare draft planning and building standards regulations exclusively for the city.

In an affidavit, Secretary-cum-Deputy Commissioner Latashree Bag said an agreement has been executed with the firm on August 3, 2021. The firm is expected to submit the draft regulation within five months. Necessary steps will be taken by Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) and CMC following the State government’s approval, Bag said.

The affidavit was filed in pursuance of the High Court’s order issued on a PIL related to functioning of kalyan mandaps in the city. In the affidavit, Bag conceded that as per the latest inspection, 13 of the 74 kalyan mandaps in the city had been closed until further orders for not complying with the provisions of the CDA (Planning and Building Standards) Regulations, 2017. Another 60 mandaps not complying with the regulation and violating the court order have been issued show cause notices, said Bag in the affidavit filed on August 16.

Taking note of it on Wednesday, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray fixed November 3 as next date for hearing.