Odisha’s school makeover plan begins from Hinjili

BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR: Government schools in Hinjili, which till a year back looked unwelcoming for their dilapidated and worn out buildings, have got a swanky makeover.

Under the High School Transformation Programme of the State government, black boards have been replaced by smart boards with audio-visual teaching aids while dingy labs and classrooms have made way for modern facilities with the best of apparatus and learning materials in 10 schools of Hinjili Municipality. What’s more? Each of the schools have got e-libraries, computers and projectors to make reading and learning a fun activity for students.

The High School Transformation Programme was launched in 10 schools by the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in virtual mode on Saturday. Transformation work on 50 more schools in the constituency has been completed.

Students of Raghunath Bidyapeeth in Bellagaon were happy to see their school in a new look. The school that remained closed for nearly two years due to the Covid-19 outbreak, was not maintained and saw unwanted vegetation all around. Under the transformation programme, it not only wears a new coat of paint but also has got smart classrooms, RO water drinking systems, playground, an e-library and clean bathrooms with modern fittings.

“This development will go a long way in generating an interest among children for coming to the school every day”, said Abhiram Satpathy, a parent and resident of Bellagaon. Similarly, the UP School in Pochilima village has been modernised to bring it at par with private school in the area.

Launching the programme, the Chief Minister said that every child is a symbol of infinite possibilities. The school transformation has given a chance to every child to realise their dreams, he said and added that this programme is the base of new Odisha. The aim of new Odisha can only be fulfilled if every child realises his/her dream, he added.

Stating that school is the most cherished period of one’s life, the Chief Minister told the children that the transformation programme is being implemented to bring out the best in them. He said that 1,070 schools across the State will be transformed in phases.

Stating that school transformation is a classic example of 5T initiative undertaken by the State government, Naveen said that it has been possible because of the team work and contributions from the panchayat representatives, school management committee, teachers, administration, guardians and alumni.

Referring to time, a key component of 5T initiative, the Chief Minister said that he had given a target to complete the school transformation work in six months and work was completed before time.

