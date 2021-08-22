Panel to promote use of solar power in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has constituted a committee to prepare a comprehensive work plan for upscaling renewable energy by adopting latest technology and enhancing the use of solar-powered machines and devices in domestic, private and government sectors.

The committee formed under the chairmanship of Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena will have members from the departments of Energy, Science and Technology, Agriculture, Horticulture, Health and Family Welfare, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Water Resources, Fisheries and Animal Resource Development, Handlooms and Textiles, and Finance.

This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra. The meeting reviewed the performance of Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) in generation and use of solar power in different sectors.

OREDA Chief Executive Dhananjay Swain said the agency with four lakh renewable energy installations is serving around 5.5 million people and has been able to reduce carbon dioxide emission of more than 30 MT by end of July 2021. The major installations included 1,163 rooftop solar projects having total capacity of 12.3 MW power, he added.

Besides, OREDA has installed 2.44 lakh biogas plants, 13,219 solar-powered drinking water projects, 1,687 solar irrigation pumps and 18,122 improved solar cook stoves. The agency also helped in electrification of 2,903 villages and has distributed 82,033 solar lanterns. Principal Secretary of Energy Nikunja Dhal said OREDA has been providing seamless customer care support through phones, mails and messages.