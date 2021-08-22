Sundargarh preps for Covid third wave, lags in vaccination pace

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Caught unawares during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the Sundargarh district administration has upgraded its health infrastructure to effectively fight a possible third wave of the virus with special thrust on paediatric care. The vaccination drive however, continues to move at an irregular pace in the district.

Three days back, a high-level government team led by Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra visited Rourkela and reviewed the administration preparedness for a possible third wave. Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SK Mishra claimed the district is prepared with a three-pronged strategy including strengthening of paediatric care, enhancement of testing and total vaccination of adults.

In view of the possible third wave which may largely affect children, 60 paediatric and 10 ICU beds have been kept ready at the NTPC Medical College & Hospital (NTPCMCH) in Sundargarh town. Dr Mishra said 25 ICU beds with ventilators are also in readiness at the JP Hospital, Rourkela and if needed, the 500-bed new Ispat Nidan Kendra of the Rourkela Steel Plant may also be used. He said children usually have high immunological anti-bodies so hardly two per cent of those infected may turn critical.

Since unvaccinated adults are major source of infection for the children, the focus is to inoculate the maximum adult population. Dr Mishra admitted the pace of vaccination has been unsteady for various reasons including vaccine hesitancy among a section of the rural tribal population.

Unlike the first wave, during which around 17,500 positive cases and 173 deaths were reported, the second wave during a short span accounted for about 43,500 positive cases and 397 deaths so far. However, the daily new infection rate has reduced drastically with the Test Positivity Report for past few days remaining below one per cent.

Of the total projected adult population of about 17.87 lakh till August 20, as many as 7,15,796 have received the first dose vaccination while only 1,90,474 have been administered both doses of the vaccine.