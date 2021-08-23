STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Congress factionalism continues in Odisha

Factionalism in the State Congress continued with party whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati again targeting OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik on Sunday.

Published: 23rd August 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Factionalism in the State Congress continued with party whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati again targeting OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik on Sunday. Bahinipati renewed his attack on Patnaik by announcing that he will take the issue to the party high command. Stating that the downward trend of Congress has continued in Odisha under Patnaik’s leadership, he said the OPCC president has failed to maintain unity in the party.

The senior Congress leader has demanded immediate intervention of All India Congress Committee (AICC) to resolve the issue. Alleging that he has been ignored in the party for a long period despite winning elections, Bahinipati said he will no longer tolerate such disturbances to go in Koraput district.
Bahinipati has turned rebel since the last one week over re-induction of former MLA from Lakshmipur Kailash Chandra Kulesika into the party.

The senior MLA is unhappy over the fact that he was not consulted in the matter of re-induction of Kulesika into the party. What has made the matter worse is the fact that Bahinipati’s wife, Meenakshi, is the president of Koraput district Congress committee.

Sources said Bahinipati’s statements against the OPCC president have boosted the dissidents who want a change in the party leadership. The pro-changers want party MLA from Barabati-Cuttack Mohammad Moquim to be appointed as the OPCC president. However, dissident activities have gone down during the recent days after the Congress central leadership did not give any hint about a change in the party leadership. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OPCC Niranjan Patnaik Tara Prasad Bahinipati Odisha Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp