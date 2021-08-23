STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mayurbhanj: Fed up with admin apathy, residents build their own road

The block falls under Bangiriposi, home constituency of Revenue Minister Sudam Marndi but several requests to local authorities have fallen to deaf ears. 

Published: 23rd August 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Residents build roads in a Mayurbhanj village on Sunday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Tired of their repeated complaints to authorities on lack of roads going unheeded, residents of a village in Mayurbhanj took up the task of building it on their own on Sunday, marking Rakhi Purnima. 

Locals of Radhakrushna colony, comprising 50 families, bordering Laxmipur and Astia panchayats under Shamakhunta block, built a 2-km long road, contributing money from their own pockets. The block falls under Bangiriposi, home constituency of Revenue Minister Sudam Marndi but several requests to local authorities have fallen to deaf ears. 

Residents have been complaining of poor connectivity to the village since 2007. Different political parties

have promised them roads before the elections but in vain. During the monsoon season, locals face serious problem in receiving timely medical care with ambulances failing to reach them. 

Some residents allege that their locality lies in the border of two panchayats and hence neither panchayat nor district administration is willing to take up responsibility of providing them with basic road connectivity. “Despite repeated requests, we saw no action. With no other option, we decided to build the road ourselves,” said Bhartosh Mohanta, a resident of the colony. 

Sindurgoura sarpanch Binata Singh said a proposal in the connection has been given to the BDO through the panchayat executive officer and once approved, work will commence on the same.
 

