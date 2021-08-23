STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GMU pact to promote research in culture

The MoU was by GMU Registrar Jugaleswari Dash and Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University of Culture Prof Byomakesh Tripathy on Saturday afternoon. 

By Express News Service

The Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Utkal University of Culture, Bhubaneswar in a bid to promote higher education and interdisciplinary research in the field of culture. 

Deputy registrar of GMU UC Pati said, “The erstwhile Gangadhar Meher College had great prominence in the cultural field. However, we have not been able to give due importance to the need for cultural participation of the institution. As the university now has adequate staff strength, we are looking forward to undertake collaboration with institutions which can provide us technical support for research and development in the field of culture. In the first phase, we have signed MoU with the Utkal University of Culture.”

Pati further said, “GMU is trying to work on different facets of the rich culture of our region. With the signing of the MoU, both the universities will work in a coordinated manner for development of culture and related affairs, especially in Western Odisha. It will open avenues for new skill-based courses which will be beneficial for students, as well as provide opportunities for research in language, art forms, folk culture and several other topics.”

The MoU will facilitate training, faculty, student and cultural exchange programmes, curriculum development, seminars, workshops, conferences on various dimensions of culture besides work on different aspects of traditional culture and practices.  The university is also planning to revive the drama and art clubs under the new collaboration.  Among others, GMU VC Prof N Nagaraju was present.
 

