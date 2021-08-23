STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Khurda-Balangir railway line project sees Ashwini Vaishnaw hope

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the Khurda-Balangir rail line project will be completed soon, bringing hope for improved connectivity to the region.

Vaishnaw along with other BJP leaders in Balangir on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the Khurda-Balangir rail line project will be completed soon, bringing hope for improved connectivity to the region. Vaishnaw, who visited the district as part of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra on the day, said he will put in all efforts to ensure that the rail line project is completed at the earliest. “I will take up the matter with the State government and request for early hand over of the required land for the project,” he said.

The Union Minister further assured that there will be no delay from the Centre in execution of the project. 
“I have no issues in requesting anyone for early completion of the project. I can go to any extent, even offer namaskar for development of people,” he said.

“I have been handed over memoranda with many demands by different organisations and individuals. I will personally examine the demands and try to fulfil the genuine ones for welfare and development of the people of this region,” he said. The Railway Minister further said he will visit Balangir after six months with his progress report card. 

Earlier, Vaishnaw was taken to Titilagarh, Kantabanji, Patnagarh and Balangir town in a road show where he interacted with intellectuals from different fields. Balangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singhdeo, Senior BJP leader KV Singhdeo and party’s district president Sibaji Mohanty accompanied the Railway Minister.

At Kantabanji, locals handed over a memorandum to Vaishnaw demanding establishment of a wagon factory. Registrar of Rajendra University DP Mohapatra and members of the alumni association also met the Union Minister and requested him to set up an e-learning centre and advance computer laboratory in the educational institution. 
 

