Putting rail link on fast track top agenda: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the demand for extension of the proposed 19-km long rail line from Junagarh to Dharamgarh will be considered on priority. 

Published: 23rd August 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the demand for extension of the proposed 19-km long rail line from Junagarh to Dharamgarh will be considered on priority.  Besides, the electric locomotive periodic overhaul workshop project at Narla will be executed expeditiously after getting the required land from Odisha government. Of the required 328.81 acre of land for the workshop, the State government has so far handed over 141.07 acre to the Railways. 

During his visit to Kalahandi, Vaishnaw received demands for several rail and IT projects. Major among them were extension of rail line from Junagarh Road to Dharamgarh, Lanjigarh-Talcher rail line via Phulbani and Kesinga-Bhawanipatna rail line via Utkella. Besides, there was a demand to extend Titilagarh-Howrah Ispat express up to Junagarh Road, Bhubaneswar-Balangir and Durg-Puri intercity to Kesinga, Sambalpur-Varanasi express to Visakhapatnam and Junagarh Road-Sambalpur passenger as express train up to Puri via Talcher.

While a new train was sought from Junagarh Road to Visakhapatnam, there was also a demand for setting

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
addressing a meet in Kalahandi | EPS

up the Software Technology park of India at Bhawanipatna, which was sanctioned in 2014. The Union Minister assured that there will be no delay from his Ministry in executing new sanctioned projects after getting the required land. He also said he will look into the demands for new trains and extension of railway services.

Addressing a meeting to end his two-day tour to the Western Odisha district, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s thrust on increased connectivity will pave way for development in western Odisha region. Putting rail link on fast track and extending IT services to the interior pockets of Kalahandi and other backward districts are top on the agenda of the Centre, he said.

Vaishnaw, who reached the district on Saturday as part of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra, was given a rousing welcome at various places. He interacted with citizens at Junagarh and Bhawanipatna. He also offered prayers at Budharaja temple in Ampani, Lankeswari temple in Junagarh and Manikeswari temple in Bhawanipatna. Vaishnaw was accompanied by Lok Sabha Member from Kalahandi Basanta Panda.

Ashwini Vaishnaw
