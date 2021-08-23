STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rourkela railway station project drags feet, deadline in 2022

As mega railway infrastructure projects in Sundargarh district continue to face inordinate delay, posers are raised on the tardy progress in upgradation of Rourkela railway station. 

Published: 23rd August 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Rourkela railway station

File photo of Rourkela railway station | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As mega railway infrastructure projects in Sundargarh district continue to face inordinate delay, posers are raised on the tardy progress in upgradation of Rourkela railway station. The development of circulating areas of the railway station has been a longstanding demand of locals. While official sources said the project completion target is March 2022, the progress has been anything but timely. 

As per South Eastern Railway sources, retention wall for the upcoming Platform-6 has been completed and surface work on the new platform would start after shifting of the Tower Wagon Shed and Line 11. A tender has been floated and work would also start shortly on the end-to-end Foot Over Bridge (FOB) with ramp to connect the newly-constructed second entrance (North) with the main entrance (South). 

While the Platform-6 project is many years behind schedule, the FOB will take minimum of two years. 
To overcome vehicular traffic hassles outside the station’s main entrance during rush hours, the SER has resorted to one-way entry and exit. Since the narrow approach road has failed to serve the purpose, SER with help of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) is working to widen a portion of the Gandhi Road to 20 metres by sacrificing a portion of its paid parking lot. 

BJP leader Ramesh Agarwal said several representations have been made at Divisional and Headquarter levels  for expeditious development of the station and its circulating areas.  Three lifts installed at Platform-1 and 4 and at the second entrance are not operating regularly. Two new escalators at Platform-1 and 2 face a similar fate, he pointed out. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of SER Manish Pathak said necessary steps are being taken up to enhance passenger amenities at the Rourkela railway station. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela railway station South Eastern Railway
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp