STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD takes on Centre over unsettled PMFBY claims

Odisha govt has so far paid Rs 3,250.48 crore as premium

Published: 24th August 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

BJD MP Sasmit Patra

BJD MP Sasmit Patra (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Monday targeted the Centre over non-settlement of farmers’ claims under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and demanded that only government insurance companies should be allowed to protect the interest of the farmers.

Alleging that lakhs of farmers in western Odisha districts of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Deogarh, Balangir, Nuapada and Kalahandi have been affected because of non-settlement of dues, BJD Rajya Sabha member and national spokesperson Sasmit Patra announced that the party will continue to fight till their claims are settled.

Stating that over the last five years, Rs 1.26 lakh crore have been paid as crop insurance premium across India and Rs 87,320 crore received as claims, Patra alleged that the insurance companies have made Rs 40,000 crore profit out of this, affecting the interest of farmers. 

Patra said in Odisha, the State government has so far paid Rs 3,250.48 crore and farmers have paid Rs 1,009.84 crore as premium to the insurance companies. Adding the Centre’s share, total payment comes to Rs 7,510.8 crore till kharif 2021. He said till kharif 2020, the total premium paid to the insurance companies was Rs 6,163.28 crore while the payment to the claims was Rs 5,098.64 crore. The insurance companies made a profit of Rs 1,064.64 crore, which is 17.27 per cent of the total premium paid, he added.

He said between 2018 and 2020, Odisha farmers had filed crop insurance claims of Rs 2,090 crore, but the companies paid only 50 per cent the claims amounting to Rs 1,026 crore. The farmers are being harassed by the insurance companies for assessment of their claims and payment under PMFBY, he added.

The BJD MP said Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Telangana and West Bengal have opted out of PMFBY and the total area insured has also gone down by 73 lakh hectare, from 567 lakh hectare in 2016-17 to 495 lakh hectare in 2019-20. It is high time the Centre rectified these issues and help the farmers in times of distress, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMFBY BJD Odisha farmers insurance Sasmit Patra crop insurance
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp