Couple arrested for buying abducted infant in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A couple along with a middleman was arrested by Jharpokharia police in Mayurbhanj district for allegedly buying and selling a one-month-old baby. The middleman had snatched the infant from his mother some time back.

Malati Digal with her child

The accused Prahalad Pratihari (32), his wife Liza (27) and the middleman Tapan Dandpath (44) belong to Sarashkana village within Jharpokharia police limits. Sources said one Malati Digal had delivered the child a month back. As the baby was not keeping well, she took him to Sirsha CHC on August 22 for treatment and was intercepted by Tapan on the way.

Tapan asked Malati to sell her baby for Rs 2,000 and when she did not agree to the offer, he snatched the child from her and fled. Malati lodged a case of kidnapping with Jharpokharia police station following which a case was registered under sections 363, 370 (4) and 34 of IPC, said IIC Subhrangshu Sekhar Nayak.

During the course of investigation the police traced the baby to Rairangpur town. The child was reportedly bought by Prahalad and his wife as they did not have a child of their own. The baby was rescued and medically examined at PRM Medical College and Hospital here and discharged in the afternoon, said the IIC.