Law students stage stir over exams

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of law students on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the Utkal University against the varsity decision to conduct pending semester examinations in offline mode.

The students of University Law College, Capital Law College in Bhubaneswar and Madhusudan Law College and The Law College at Cuttack - all affiliated to Utkal University - alleged that despite Covid-19 pandemic, the university is planning to conduct exams of four semesters - 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th - within six months in offline mode.

The students claimed that this is a violation of the guidelines issued by the Bar Council of India. The students also said it would not be possible for them to attend classes for the 7th or 9th semester and then attend all the pending semester exams within six months. They demanded that the university must promote them for all the pending exams and conduct exams for 7th and 8th semester students in online mode.

On the other hand, a group of students who are appearing for the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET)-2021, that started from Monday, demanded that the government keep the provision of appearing the exam in online mode open for the candidates in view of the pandemic.