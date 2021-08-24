STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Law students stage stir over exams

The students claimed that this is a violation of the guidelines issued by the Bar Council of India.

Published: 24th August 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

strike, protest, agitation

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of law students on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the Utkal University against the varsity decision to conduct pending semester examinations in offline mode.

The students of University Law College, Capital Law College in Bhubaneswar and Madhusudan Law College and The Law College at Cuttack - all affiliated to Utkal University - alleged that despite Covid-19 pandemic, the university is planning to conduct exams of four semesters - 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th - within six months in offline mode.

The students claimed that this is a violation of the guidelines issued by the Bar Council of India. The students also said it would not be possible for them to attend classes for the 7th or 9th semester and then attend all the pending semester exams within six months. They demanded that the university must promote them for all the pending exams and conduct exams for 7th and 8th semester students in online mode.

On the other hand, a group of students who are appearing for the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET)-2021, that started from Monday, demanded that the government keep the provision of appearing the exam in online mode open for the candidates in view of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Utkal University law students
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp