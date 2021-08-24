NMA drafts heritage laws for two more Odisha temples

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Going ahead with its decision to prepare monument and site-specific protection and conservation laws, the National Monument Authority (NMA) of Culture Ministry has issued draft heritage bylaws for two more heavily encroached temples of Bhubaneswar - Megheswar and Nabakeswar (also called Nageswara).

The draft laws have been framed under Section 20(E) of the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR), 1958. Centrally protected, both Megheswar and Nabakeswar monuments date back to the 12th and 13th century respectively. The minor subsidiary shrine of Megheswar temple - Basuaghai - will also come under the purview of heritage bylaws.

While 100 metres of area within the temples is a prohibited area where no new construction can be taken up, the area from 100 metres to 300 metres is regulated where only repair and renovation of existing structures (buildings that existed before June,1992) can be allowed with DG (ASI) permission. Buildings that exist within prohibited areas and were constructed before 1992 can also be renovated or repaired with approval of the DG (ASI).

Although protected by the ASI, both the Shaivite temples are under massive encroachments within prohibited areas on all the four sides which are in violation of the AMASR Act. The encroachments have been blocking the temples’ drainage channels which leads to flooding of the premises during every monsoon. In the case of Megheswar temple, the rain water enters the sanctum sanctorum every year.

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has placed Megheswar temple in an environmentally sensitive zone in its comprehensive development plan-2030. NMA, in its notification, said as the temple is encompassed by heavy construction activities on all sides and since it is located at the busy Tankapani road, it is also exposed to heavy traffic and environment pollution. While the height of existing buildings in both the zones is between nine mtr and 12 mtr, the NMA has restricted the height in the regulated zone to seven mtr in the draft notification.

Similarly, the Nabakeswar faces encroachment within prohibited and regulated zones in the shape of residential, commercial and public buildings. The NMA notification states that the cultural landscape around the monument is completely lost to various developmental activities and the skyline of the temple is not visible from a distance due to the existing modern structures. In this case too, the height of existing buildings has been restricted to seven mtr and the NMA has mandated creation of minimum open spaces around the temple.