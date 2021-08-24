Tribals resist public hearing for OCL expansion project

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Tribal s on Monday prevented administrative officials from entering two villages of Rajgangpur block to hold a public hearing for mining expansion of OCL India Limited even as Odisha unit president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Anjani Soren, also sister of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, was prevented by police at Rourkela from joining the protesters.

Undeterred by protests the administration conducted the meet. The team led by Sundargarh Sub-Collector Abhimanyu Behera conducted the public hearings for acquisition of land for the project amid tight security. The protesters are seeking self-rule under the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act. OCL, a unit of Dalmia Bharat Group needs 717.10 acre land spread across seven villages in Rajgangpur and Kutra blocks for expansion of its Lanjiberna limestone mines.

The social impact assessment (SIA) for the proposed project was prepared by an independent agency. Two public hearings for acquisition of land for the project were scheduled to be held at Kukuda and Alanda on Saturday to seek opinion of locals on draft publication of the SIA report. However, protesters blocked the roads leading to the villages. However, the administration team announced the agenda of the hearings and invited opinions from the villagers.

The Sub-Collector said many people were not aware of the purpose of the public hearing, while several others expressed their willingness for the project and have demanded adequate compensation, jobs and development of the area. Some others were adamant not to part with their land for the project, the Sub-Collector said, adding, leftover project affected families can still submit their written views in the next couple of days. OCL has proposed to acquire 164.82 acre of land at Kukuda, 29.79 acre at Bihabandh and 162.82 acre at Alanda village for which public hearings were completed on the day.

Meanwhile, police preventing Anjani Soren from joining the tribal protesters at Kukuda and Alanda came in for criticism. Senior JMM leader Letha Tirkey claimed police kept the leader virtually captive at the Regency Inn Hotel in an undemocratic manner.