Odisha: 271 students improve their grades in HSC offline test

CUTTACK: As many as 271 students improved their grades in the matric offline examination, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

BSE president Ramasish Hazra said that 6,620 students had filled up forms for appearing the offline HSC examination, which was meant to provide an opportunity to students to improve their grades received in the alternative assessment method.

While the applications of 146 students were rejected, 6,474 appeared the test of which 5,233 including 3,100 boys and 2,133 girls succeeded registering a pass percentage of 80.83. As many as 459 students scored less than the marks secured by them in the alternative assessment method, said Hazra.

He said 42 students scored A1 grade, 255 A2, 348 B1, 458 B2, 599 C and 846 got D grade. While 2,685 students scored E grade, 141 were awarded F grade. "Of the 141 students who failed, 80 had appeared the examinations partially," said the BSE president, adding in view of the pandemic, they may be promoted.

Similarly, all 10 students who had appeared the offline Madhyama examination passed with a 100 per cent result. Hazra said of the 8,491 students who had filled up forms for appearing the State Open School Certificate Examination, 1,782 remained absent.

With 6,309 candidates succeeding in the examination, the pass percentage recorded was 74.73. No student secured A1 grade in the examination, he said adding students wishing to get their answer sheets will need to apply offline at their respective zonal offices by September 8. The offline matriculation examinations were conducted at 504 centres across the State from July 30 to August 5.

