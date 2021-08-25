STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

65-year-old man ends life by jumping into wife's funeral pyre

Distressed at the death of his 60-year-old wife, Nilamani Sabar jumped into the burning pyre when other family members had gone to take bath.

Published: 25th August 2021 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A 65-year-old man allegedly ended his life by jumping into his wife's funeral pyre in Sialjodi village under Kegaon police limits of Kalahandi district, police said on Wednesday.

Distressed at the death of his 60-year-old wife, Nilamani Sabar jumped into the burning pyre when other family members had gone to take bath. Before they could rescue him, he was charred to death.

Police sources said Raibari Sabar died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday evening and her last rites were performed at the funeral ground in Sialjodi village. While her elder son lit the pyre as per tradition, four other sons and relatives performed the last rites.

"They all left to the nearby waterbody for bathing after the rites. When no one was near the pyre, a distressed Nilamani jumped into it. He died before he could be saved," said the police.

The incident has left the locality in shock. Nilamani was a Samiti member and contributed a lot towards the development of the village.

Inspector-in-Charge of Kegaon Police Station Damu Paraja visited the spot on Wednesday and confirmed the incident. He said further investigation was on.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 or AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide Husband jumps into wife's pyre
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp