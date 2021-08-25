65-year-old man ends life by jumping into wife's funeral pyre

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A 65-year-old man allegedly ended his life by jumping into his wife's funeral pyre in Sialjodi village under Kegaon police limits of Kalahandi district, police said on Wednesday.

Distressed at the death of his 60-year-old wife, Nilamani Sabar jumped into the burning pyre when other family members had gone to take bath. Before they could rescue him, he was charred to death.

Police sources said Raibari Sabar died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday evening and her last rites were performed at the funeral ground in Sialjodi village. While her elder son lit the pyre as per tradition, four other sons and relatives performed the last rites.

"They all left to the nearby waterbody for bathing after the rites. When no one was near the pyre, a distressed Nilamani jumped into it. He died before he could be saved," said the police.

The incident has left the locality in shock. Nilamani was a Samiti member and contributed a lot towards the development of the village.

Inspector-in-Charge of Kegaon Police Station Damu Paraja visited the spot on Wednesday and confirmed the incident. He said further investigation was on.

