CISF says ASI rewarded for professionalism

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday said that its ASI Somnath Mohanty has been rewarded for showing exemplary professionalism.

Mohanty from Rayagada district had recently hogged headlines for stopping Bollywood actor Salman Khan at Mumbai airport, for security check. Subsequently, there were reports that CISF seized his mobile phone for breaching protocol by speaking with a media organisation based out of Odisha about the incident.

Rebutting the reports, CISF tweeted that the officer has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. In a video that went viral on social media, Salman was seen arriving at Mumbai airport to leave the country for the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’. Mohanty stopped him and requested to get his documents checked at the gate. He was lauded by netizens.