Congress infighting continues in Odisha, Pradeep Majhi targets Tara Prasad Bahinipati

Party whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahnipati and OPCC working president Pradeep Majhi slammed each other over Niranjan’s leadership.

Published: 25th August 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 02:29 PM

Odisha Congress leader Pradeep Majhi

Odisha Congress leader Pradeep Majhi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik asked partymen to maintain discipline, two senior leaders were engaged in in a heated exchange of words over his leadership on Tuesday. 

Party whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahnipati and OPCC working president Pradeep Majhi slammed each other over Niranjan’s leadership. Majhi hit out at Bahinipati for questioning Niranjan's leadership and threatening to quit the party.

"Many party leaders have expressed their dissatisfaction over Bahinipati's remarks. Politics in Koraput is not possible without tribal people," Majhi said and alleged that Bahinipati is always trying to dominate other party leaders in the district.

"Besides, he is also trying to create hurdles in the work of the only party MP in the State," Majhi said and added his autocratic style of functioning will not be accepted anymore. Stating that only the party is authorised to take decisions on induction or expulsion of any person, Mahi said Bahinipati is not in a position to comment on any leader joining the party.  

Bahinipati had taken exception to re-induction of former Laxmipur MLA Kailash Chandra Kulesika to the party and targeted Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka and OPCC president over the issue. Bahinipati alleged that he and the party’s Koraput district president Meenakshi Bahinipati, who is his wife, were unaware about Kulsaeka’s return.

Majhi said Kulesika had attended a press conference convened by the party MP. He said Meenakshi was aware of the development. Bahinipati, however, hit back by raising questions about Majhi’s defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

