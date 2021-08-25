ED to probe smuggling of leopard skins, ivory in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken up investigation into four cases of leopard skin and ivory smuggling in the State. The ED will carry out the investigation to track the money trail and laundering involved in the illegal trade.

This is the fifth time the ED will take up such cases for investigation in the State. The four cases that it will investigate include arrest of Subir Nath Singh Deo from Nuapada in February this year and Satyaban Sahu from Bargarh in November last year in connection with seizure of leopard skins and Pitabas Barik from Jajpur in February and Hrushikesh Kumbhar from Sambalpur in January this year in connection with smuggling of ivory. The Special Task Force of Odisha Police has already registered cases in these matters.