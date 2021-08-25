Farmers lock stray cattle in block and tehsil offices

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Annoyed with bovine menace, Rajnagar farmers let loose a herd of stray cattle on the premises of local block and tehsil offices in protest on Tuesday. Work in both the offices came to an abrupt halt as panic-stricken employees and the public scampered for safety following the invasion by bulls and cows.

Falguni Das, a farmer of Rajnagar, said, “We locked up many stray cattle in the government offices to give a wake up call to the officials concerned who have turned a deaf ear to our repeated requests to check the menace.”

Locals have made several appeals to the administration to check the menace by building pounds and setting up animal shelter homes in different areas. But the officials are yet to heed the pleas. “Earlier, many bulls and heifers were being sold to butchers. But now since transport of cattle has been prohibited, most stray animals are seen destroying our crops, said Deepak Behera, a farmer of Gopalpur.

Sources said the bovine menace has grown significantly in Rajnagar and every year, stray cattle and bulls destroy crops worth lakhs of rupees. Besides, there are regular incidents of stray cattle attacking people in broad daylight.

Ranjan Das of Barahapur said many farmers have stopped growing vegetables in their land for the fear of being raided by the animals. An NGO is running an animal shelter home at Poipata village but it refuses to house stray cattle, he alleged.

On the day, the agitating farmers submitted a memorandum to tehsil officials seeking their intervention to check the stray cattle menace at the earliest. Contacted, Rajnagar tehsildar Bholanath Sethi said, “We will soon identify a land to build a cow shelter where stray animals will be kept. The district administration will also take up the matter with forest and agriculture officials besides animal activists,” he added.

