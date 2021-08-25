Five held for murder bid over extortion

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Tuesday arrested five persons for attempting to murder a contractor and supervisor over non-payment of extortion money. The accused are Ajit Panda, Duryodhan Swain, Smrutiranjan Panda, Osim Khan and Chintu Behera.

Sources said contractor Alok Das was awarded the work of a concrete road. Das had engaged supervisor Manas Ranjan Mahali to look after the construction work. Accused Ajit had demanded extortion money but when the contractor did not comply, he along with four of his aides attacked Manas with sharp weapons. IIC Pravash Chandra Sahoo said the accused were produced in court on the day.