STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's sister 'detained' in hotel room in Odisha

On the day, Sundargarh administration conducted two more public hearings in Rajgangpur’s Kutra block amid deployment of 12 platoons of police force.

Published: 25th August 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

A posse of policemen guarding the public hearing venue at Kutra

A posse of policemen guarding the public hearing venue at Kutra. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's sister and Odisha president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Anjali Soren was allegedly detained by police in a hotel for the second consecutive day on Tuesday even as attempts by party leaders to join the villagers protesting industrialisation in Rajgangpur ended in frustration.

On the day, Sundargarh administration conducted two more public hearings in Rajgangpur's Kutra block amid deployment of 12 platoons of police force. Sundargarh ADM Biswajit Mohapatra said the hearings were held for environmental clearance towards expansion of a dolomite and limestone mine besides opening of a new mine by JSW Cement Ltd.

The public hearings were held successfully, he claimed. Sources said a section of tribal villagers, mostly activists of Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA) movement, staged protest outside the venues.   

On Sunday, two public hearings over social impact assessment were conducted in Rajgangpur to facilitate land acquisition by OCL India Ltd for expansion of its dolomite and limestone mines. As a section of the villagers blocked roads at Kukuda and Alanda villages, the administration had to organise the hearings on road. 

Incidentally, Kutra and Rajgangpur are known for violent opposition to industries with substantial presence of village-level PESA gram sabha committees which seek self-rule. With no mainstream political parties supporting the agitating villagers, the JMM, which is fighting for existence in Sundargarh district, is looking at the situation as an opportunity to strengthen its weak organisational strength. 

Till three years back, the administration had to endure law and order situations created by followers of PESA movement over industrialisation. Apparently, the administration this time resorted to tactful measures to prevent JMM from regrouping the PESA activists in Rajgangpur.  

Well-placed sources said PESA activists have been lying low in absence of strong leadership and any gain by JMM in Rajgangpur would give the party a leverage to woo the gram sabha committees in Sundargarh before the rural polls. 

Anjali said tribal people have been fighting for rights over Jal, Jungle, Zamin for long. Her illegal detention is an attempt to suppress tribal voices opposing industries to protect their land rights, she alleged.

However, Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said the JMM leader did not have permission to visit the areas fixed for organising public hearings. While two more public hearings of OCL are scheduled on Wednesday, the JMM leader is staying put in the hotel and refusing to return to Jharkhand. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hemant Soren Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM Odisha Anjali Soren Sundargarh
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp