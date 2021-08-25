Odia author Yashodhara Mishra to get Sahitya Akademi Award - 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Author, poet and academician Yashodhara Mishra will be awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award - 2020 for her book 'Samudrakula Ghara'. The Akademi notified the awards for Odia and Malayalam languages on Tuesday.

Mishra’s book was selected on the basis of recommendations made by three-member Odia language jury comprising writers Dr Binapani Mohanty, Dr Pratibha Satpathy and Ramakanta Rath. The award in the form of a plaque and cash reward of Rs 1 lakh will be presented to Mishra on a later date, the Akademi release stated.

Mishra, who has around 15 collections of short stories, novels, poems and translated works to her credit, is an Odisha Sahitya Akademi awardee. She is the first woman to be the editor of ‘Indian Literature, the premier literary journal of India, published by Sahitya Akademi.

A PhD in American Literature, she has been a Professor of English under the government of Madhya Pradesh; a visiting Fellow at Mason de Science, Paris, a senior research Fellow of UGC and a Post-Doctoral Fellow at the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, Shimla.