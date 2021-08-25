STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha MLA Purna Chandra Swain clears matric exam at 49 with B2 grade

The three-time MLA from Surada in Ganjam secured 340 out of total 500 marks in the examination and passed with B2 grade.

Published: 25th August 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

BJD MLA from Surada Purna Chandra Swain

BJD MLA from Surada Purna Chandra Swain (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: BJD MLA from Surada, Purna Chandra Swain (49) passed the matriculation exam scoring B2 grade. The results of the High School Certificate (HSC) offline examination were declared on Tuesday by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) that recorded a pass percentage of 80.83.

The three-time MLA from Surada in Ganjam secured 340 out of total 500 marks in the examination and passed with B2 grade. He had appeared the examination at Surada Girls' High School and was allotted an isolated room due to health reasons.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) had conducted the offline matric exams after many candidates alleged irregularities in marks awarded to them under the alternative assessment method. 

The BJP had demanded to the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to disqualify the legislator for his alleged three fake affidavits regarding his educational qualification submitted during the elections in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

A delegation led by BJP spokesperson Lekhasri Samantsinghar had met the CEO recently and submitted a memorandum, calling out the ruling party over its silence on the matter despite the MLA resorting to falsehood for many years.

Swain also had recently drawn flak for organising a community feast in his village in violation of COVID-19 guidelines. 

