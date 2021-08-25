Salary withheld, school teacher on hunger strike with wife and kid

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A primary school teacher along with his wife and two-year-old son staged a hunger strike and threatened self-immolation over non-revision and withholding of his salary, in front of the Collector’s office here on Tuesday.

Manoj Sethy, a teacher in BIC Nodal High School, Sirasta (Tirtol) has alleged that he was falsely implicated in a funds misappropriation case leading to his arrest in 2013. Though he was reinstated later, his salary has not been revised since eight years. He also alleged that his salary has been withheld for last two months.

Sources said, Sethy, who belongs to Bidyadharpur under Raghunathpur block, was working as in-charge headmaster in Abdul Rahim Nodal UP School in Tirtol in 2011. The government had sanctioned Rs 4 lakh in 2007 and Rs 4.10 lakh in 2011 for construction of two additional classrooms in the school but Sethy had refused to take up the work reportedly due to lack of manpower and experience.

However, he later agreed on the insistence of the then district project officer of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, Nirmala Mishra to execute the work with help from junior engineer Niranjan Behera. According to Sethy, at the time of construction, officials demanded Rs 1.10 lakh towards bribe of which he paid Rs 60,000 while refusing to pay the remaining amount. This apparently led to non-cooperation by the officials due to which the construction could not be completed.

Later, JE Behera lodged an FIR against Sethy accusing him of misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 5.88 lakh which led to the latter’s arrest in 2013. Sethy was subsequently suspended from duty by the Block Education Officer, Tirtol. In 2016, Sethy was reinstated as a teacher in another school by the intervention of then Collector Bijay Ketan Upadhyay but has been allegedly facing harassment by officials till date. As his salary has not been revised since eight years, Sethy said it has become difficult for him to fend for his family. Moreover, his salary has reportedly been withheld for last two months as he could not attend school due to the lockdown.

Collector Sangram Mohapatra, on receiving Sethy’s memorandum, assured to resolve his issues. Additional District Education Officer Paresh Patra said Sethy called off the stir after getting assurance that his grievances will be redressed within two to three days.