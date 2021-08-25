Two more dengue cases in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With two more persons testing positive for dengue on Tuesday, the figure in Ganjam rose to 18 in the last one month.

District malaria control officer Dr Santosh Padhi said of the 18 dengue patients, eight are from Berhampur, two each from Kukudakhandi, Surada, Rangeilunda and one each from Kabisuryanagar, Chhatrapur, Chikiti and Aska blocks.

The situation has prompted the district health officials to sensitise about dengue. "ASHA and Anganwadi workers are visiting the households and urging people to take preventive steps," said Padhi, adding that health teams are constantly monitoring the areas where the infections have been detected.

