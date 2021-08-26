BJP threatens agitation over tribal rights on forest land

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Wednesday to threatened to launch a State-wide protest against the State government’s apathy in safeguarding the rights of tribals over forest land and misutilisation of mineral funds.The Naveen Patnaik government has been playing with the sentiments of the tribals by not providing rights (pattas) over forest land to many eligible tribals as per the Forest Rights Act, alleged BJP State general secretary and former MLA Rabi Nayak after a meeting of the extended State executive committee of BJP Scheduled Tribes Morcha here.

“A large number of tribals in the State are still landless and they do not have homestead land. The Basundhara scheme has also failed to fulfill the need of the tribals,” he said.Accusing the BJD government of doing nothing for the tribals, Nayak said the executive committee of the Adivasi Morcha on Wednesday decided to take recourse to agitation to highlight the failure of the regional party.