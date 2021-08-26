STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complete ECRP projects by Dec: Govt to districts

In a letter to all collectors, Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the projects need to be implemented in a time-bound manner.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday directed the districts to complete all projects approved under Phase-ll of Emergency Covid Response Plan (ECRP) by December-end.The emergency package announced by the Centre aimed at strengthening diagnostics, tele-medicine hubs, transportation of critical patients, setting up of Covid care centres and paediatric ICUs and oxygen supply. Odisha will spend Rs 861.96 crore including the Central share of Rs 517.18 crore.

In a letter to all collectors, Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the projects need to be implemented in a time-bound manner. These projects will facilitate Covid-19 response and strengthen public health facilities to cater to any similar outbreaks in future.The major activities approved under ECRP Phase-II are provisioning of rapid antigen and RT-PCR test kits, establishment of RT-PCR labs, dedicated paediatric care units with oxygen supported wards and hybrid ICU, prefabrication units at PHCs and CHCs besides, the augmentation of ambulance capacity for referral transportation services.

The districts have been asked to set up additional ICU beds, establish 50-bed field hospitals at selected DHHs, SDHs and CHCs and ensure that the liquid medical oxygen and medical gas pipeline system are completed on time. The government is setting up 3,000 beds including 610 critical care beds in Covid hospitals and a Centre of Excellence with simulation lab for respiratory lung support at Sishu Bhawan.

