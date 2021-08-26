STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Deficit rainfall worry for Cuttack farmers

Amid the challenges posed by the pandemic, the farmers of Cuttack district are facing a drought-like situation this year owing to inadequate rainfall. 

Published: 26th August 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

A parched paddy field at Kazihat in Nichintakoili block of Cuttack district

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Amid the challenges posed by the pandemic, the farmers of Cuttack district are facing a drought-like situation this year owing to inadequate rainfall. While paddy farmers having access to natural and government irrigation facilities are able to cultivate their crops, those who solely depend on monsoon rains are unable to transplant saplings during the kharif season as their fields have gone dry. Kharif activities usually commence with preparation of sampling fields from June and culminate with transplantation in August.

However, due to scanty precipitation this year, farmers who depend on rains are selling their paddy saplings to those having access to irrigation, at throwaway prices. “I had prepared saplings for paddy cultivation on two acre of land and spent around Rs 10,000 on procuring hybrid seeds, tilling, labour wages, etc. But due to lack of adequate rainfall I could not transplant the saplings. The season for transplantation of paddy crop is almost over, so I sold the saplings to a farmer having irrigation facility at Rs 8,000 to recover some of my expenditure,” said Murali Nayak, a farmer of Tangi-Choudwar block. Like, Murali, several others who had prepared saplings but were unable to transplant them due to deficit rainfall are selling away their saplings at throwaway prices. 

“The district’s paddy programme area is 1,35,013 hectare but cultivation has been taken up on 1,23,028 hectare land in the 14 blocks till August 25. Framers were unable to take up paddy cultivation on 12,985 hectare of non-irrigated land,” said chief district agriculture officer Sanjay Mohanty.The district had received 270.5 mm and 271.2 mm rainfall in June and July against the normal of 210 mm and 308 mm respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp