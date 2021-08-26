Deficit rainfall worry for Cuttack farmers

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Amid the challenges posed by the pandemic, the farmers of Cuttack district are facing a drought-like situation this year owing to inadequate rainfall. While paddy farmers having access to natural and government irrigation facilities are able to cultivate their crops, those who solely depend on monsoon rains are unable to transplant saplings during the kharif season as their fields have gone dry. Kharif activities usually commence with preparation of sampling fields from June and culminate with transplantation in August.

However, due to scanty precipitation this year, farmers who depend on rains are selling their paddy saplings to those having access to irrigation, at throwaway prices. “I had prepared saplings for paddy cultivation on two acre of land and spent around Rs 10,000 on procuring hybrid seeds, tilling, labour wages, etc. But due to lack of adequate rainfall I could not transplant the saplings. The season for transplantation of paddy crop is almost over, so I sold the saplings to a farmer having irrigation facility at Rs 8,000 to recover some of my expenditure,” said Murali Nayak, a farmer of Tangi-Choudwar block. Like, Murali, several others who had prepared saplings but were unable to transplant them due to deficit rainfall are selling away their saplings at throwaway prices.

“The district’s paddy programme area is 1,35,013 hectare but cultivation has been taken up on 1,23,028 hectare land in the 14 blocks till August 25. Framers were unable to take up paddy cultivation on 12,985 hectare of non-irrigated land,” said chief district agriculture officer Sanjay Mohanty.The district had received 270.5 mm and 271.2 mm rainfall in June and July against the normal of 210 mm and 308 mm respectively.