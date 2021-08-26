Denied meeting with protestors, JMM Odisha chief Anjani Soren returns to Jharkhand

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's sister and JMM Odisha president Anjani Soren Marandi returned to the neighbouring State on Wednesday after failing to meet tribal protesters opposing industrial expansion projects in Sundargarh district.

Anjani was allegedly detained by police at a Rourkela hotel since Monday. She and other JMM leaders were denied permission to hold protest at Bisra Square following which they handed over a memorandum to Rourkela ADM and left for Ranchi.

JMM's central working committee member Pawan Kumar said they were illegally kept in detention for more than 48 hours and denied opportunity to meet tribal villagers. Accusing the administration and police of working for industrial houses, he said that the JMM would continue to oppose acquisition of tribal land across the district.

Meanwhile, the district administration conducted two more public hearings at Jhagarpur and Kesramal in Rajgangpur Assembly constituency on social impact assessment to facilitate land acquisition for OCL India Ltd’s dolomite and limestone mines expansion.

The tribal protesters, mostly followers of PESA Act movement, had blocked the roads leading to the public hearing venues. However, the administration organised the hearings at the blockade sites.

On Monday, two public hearings of OCL were conducted in Rajgangpur block and the next day, another two of JSW Cement Ltd were organised in Kutra for environment clearance for dolomite and limestone mining expansion and a new mine.