HC asks govt to set up toll-free NFSA helpline

The Court directed the department to file a compliance report on the direction in the form of an affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing on November 8.

Published: 26th August 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:55 AM

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare department to establish a toll-free helpline number to facilitate redressal of grievances related to the entitlements under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).The complaint received through the helpline shall be duly recorded and forwarded to the respective District Grievance Redressal Officer (DGRO) for prompt action.In an order released on Tuesday, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said the toll-free number be publicised on the website of the State Food Commission (SFC) not later than September 1 this year.

The Court was adjudicating on a PIL which the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) had filed for proper implementation of the NFSA in the State in 2019. During hearing on the matter on Monday, Amicus Curiae Gautam Mishra pointed out that the Central government has been asking the SFC to have a single toll-free helpline number, and publicise it online to enable registration of complaints. Rules mandate that the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department “shall put in place call centres, toll-free helpline numbers, websites of the department and other media”. 

“But all that has been done so far is publicising the landline numbers. But when some of the landline numbers were tried, they turned out to be non-existent,” the Amicus Curiae pointed out.The Bench further directed that the summary details of the complaints received and the action taken thereon should be uploaded on the website of the SFC on a continuous basis. The responsibility for this shall be entrusted by the Secretary of the FS&CW Department to a senior level officer to ensure accountability. The Court directed the department to file a compliance report on the direction in the form of an affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing on November 8.

