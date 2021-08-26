STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Micro composting centres lie unutilised as Cuttack battles shabby waste management

As per the plan, local self-help groups were to be roped in for marketing of the manure and the revenue supposed to be utilised for welfare of the city's residents.

Published: 26th August 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Heaps of biomedical waste lying unattended near the centre of excellence building in Cuttack

Heaps of biomedical waste lying unattended near the centre of excellence building in Cuttack. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Waste management in the Millennium city is in shambles with the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) yet to make the majority of micro composting centres (MCCs) functional. Inspired by the model sanitation system of Tamil Nadu, the CMC in 2019 had taken steps for strengthening door-to-door segregated waste collection.

As part of the initiative, the civic body had set up MCCs and material recovery facilities (MRFs) at different locations for processing of segregated organic waste and recycling of solid waste. 

The CMC had also planned to generate revenue by selling manure produced from the MCCs. As per the plan, local self-help groups (SHGs) were to be roped in for marketing of the manure and the revenue supposed to be utilised for welfare of the city's residents.

Initially, the civic body started work for setting up 17 MCCs in and around the city.  While only five MCCs set up at Biju Bhawan, Pota Pokhari, Sartol, Nakeipadia and Najarpur are functioning at present, the rest 12 are yet to be made operational. 

Sources said while construction of six MCCs at Hatipokhari, Telenga Bazar, IDCO Padia, Nayahat, CDA Sector-7 and Deula Sahi is already over, they are yet to be made functional. Of the rest six MCCs, while construction of two in front of Sati Chaura and Goshala has been delayed due to lack of monitoring and supervision, construction of other three others at Jobra and Bidyadharpur and Nuapada has not commenced due to land dispute, said sources. 

Following the land dispute, while the proposed MCC at Bidyadharpur has been shifted to Khannagar, the two centres at Jobra and Nuapada have been cancelled. This apart the MCC constructed on the premises of Bikash Bhawan has been dismantled.  

CMC commissioner Ananya Das said after completion of civil construction, necessary machinery and equipment are being procured to make the six MCCs functional. Regarding cancellation of MCCs, Das said as per necessity, the civic body has recast and reduced the number of such facilities. As per the recast, 13 MCCs will be sufficient for waste management, she stated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation Micro composting centres Waste management Cuttack waste
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp