Odisha BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling seeks government help for rescued labourers

In a letter to senior officials, the MLA demanded rehabilitation assistance for around 1,094 bonded labourers, who have been rescued from other States, as per the guidelines of the Centre.

Mukesh Mahaling

Odisha BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: To alleviate the condition of rescued labourers of the district and prevent them from further bondage, Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling drew the attention of the State government on Wednesday.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary of Odisha Suresh Mahapatra, Labour Commissioner N Tirumala Naik, Principal Secretary of Labour and ESI department, Chitra Arumugam and Collector of Balangir Chanchal Rana, Mahaling demanded rehabilitation assistance for around 1,094 bonded labourers, who have been rescued from other States, as per the guidelines of the Central government.

Notably, all labourers rescued prior to or after 2016 are eligible to receive assistance under the Central Sector Scheme (CCS).

Mahaling urged the government to provide the detailed action taken report in the connection along with a district-wise list of those who have received the rehabilitation amount and the ones left out. "Rehabilitation of the bonded labourers is the responsibility of the Central government so delay in providing them with primary assistance for survival is unacceptable," added Mahaling.

