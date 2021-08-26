Tehsil building in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district to turn into museum of Sandha dynasty

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a bid to preserve the cultural and architectural heritage of the 500-year-old Sandha dynasty in Kujang, a proposal has been recently submitted by the district administration to the State government to convert the old tehsil building into a museum for the purpose.

District administration has also submitted an estimate of Rs 215.69 lakh for the purpose to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Odia Language, Literature and Culture (OLLC) department Dr Suresh Chandra Dalei for administrative approval last week.

Last year, 'Priyabandhu', an NGO led by president Raghunath Sahoo along with coordinator Pitamber Tarai, had submitted a memorandum to Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra seeking preservation of old dynasty building and artifacts such as swords, shoes, chairs, palm leaf manuscripts and other naval equipment.

Later, the administration recognised the Kujang old administrative unit, that has dilapidated over the years due to poor upkeep, as one of the seats of the Sandha dynasty and decided to convert it into a museum.

In February this year, a team from Odisha Institute of Maritime and South East Asian Studies surveyed the tehsil building and submitted a report to the OLLC department in the matter. Besides, executive engineer of Rural Works and the consulting agency also submitted an estimate of Rs 215.69 lakh for the project.

Mohapatra said that once approval for the proposed funds is received, appropriate steps towards restoration and conservation of historical monuments in the district will begin along with refurbishment of the old tehsil building.