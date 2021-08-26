STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Third wave: IIT-Kanpur projects 2,000 COVID-19 cases per day in Odisha

Deputy Director of IIT-Kanpur Prof Manindra Agrawal said that Odisha has vaccinated more people than the national average and is one of the states with a decent vaccination coverage.

Published: 26th August 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

IIT-Kanpur

IIT Kanpur (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Odisha government projected 14,000 cases daily during the third wave of COVID-19 basing on projection of National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), the SUTRA model of IIT-Kanpur claimed the State may report only around 2,000 cases given the current scenario of vaccination. 

Deputy Director of IIT-Kanpur Prof Manindra Agrawal said that Odisha has vaccinated more people than the national average and is one of the states with a decent vaccination coverage. If the current pace of vaccination continues and all restrictions are lifted, the cases are likely to increase gradually in September and October.

"As per our mathematical model, Odisha may see 2,000 cases a day in the worst case scenario and it may go up to 5,000 if any new infectious mutant surfaces like the delta variant in the second wave. With the increase in number of infections, if the government again goes for temporary lockdown, the situation will be like the thick-tail scenario that is now being experienced," he told The New Indian Express.

The SUTRA-Susceptible, Undetected, Tested (positive), and Removed Approach model prepared by Agrawal along with integrated Defence staff M Kanitkar and Prof M Vidyasagar of IIT-Hyderabad explicitly accounts for the fact that there would be large numbers of undetected asymptomatic patients.

"As per the recent national survey, the sero-prevalence in Odisha is around 68 per cent, which is quite good. If the third wave hits the State as projected, the impact will remain till December and then decline gradually if there is no immune-escape variant," he said.      

If any new variant emerges and it is found 50 per cent more infectious than the current delta variant, Prof Agrawal said, it will impact the size of the wave. "However, hospitals will not get stretched, because those who lose immunity or do not acquire full immunity on vaccination, are likely to catch mild infection if at all," he added.

Responding to the IIT-Kanpur projection, the State health authorities said this can also be a scenario if no new variant surfaces. 

Meanwhile, taking a U-turn from his earlier comment on the third wave projection, Director of Medical Education and Training Dr CBK Mohanty said the third wave will not be as intense as the second wave. "Different models are projecting different numbers. Even if the third wave comes, its impact may not be similar to that of the second wave unless there is a new variant of the virus," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SUTRA model National Institute of Disaster Management COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha government Odisha COVID Third wave
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp