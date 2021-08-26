Vaccinate teachers against COVID-19 on priority: Centre to Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As schools are gradually reopening amid fear of the COVID-19 third wave, the Centre has asked all the states including Odisha to vaccinate teachers on priority by September 5 (Teachers Day).

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said two crore additional doses of vaccines have been made available for vaccination of teachers across the country to smoothen the process of school reopenings and provide safety to teachers and students.

With schools already opened for Class IX, X and XII in Odisha and are scheduled to reopen for Class XI students after September 15, the vaccination drive is expected to be expedited in the State. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said teachers in the State are being vaccinated on priority.

Over 90 per cent teachers in the State have been vaccinated with one dose. "We had already requested the Health department to take measures for vaccination of teachers prior to reopening of schools. Those who have not taken the vaccine will also get it soon," he said.