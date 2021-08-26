Widow allegedly gang-raped for revenge in Odisha, four accused held

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Bargarh Police has arrested four persons after a 40-year-old widow was allegedly gang-raped by six men to exact revenge following reported elopment of her son with a girl from an upper caste family in Kudula village under Gaisilet block.

The incident took place on August 11 and the victim, a widow, lodged a complaint with police in this regard the next day. The woman named 12 persons including three women of the girl's family in the FIR.

As per the victim's complaint, her son and a girl went missing during Rath Yatra this year. Suspecting that the girl had eloped with the woman's son, the family placed the matter before the village heads. The victim was ordered to disown her son despite lack of any evidence.

The complainant further said though the matter was settled after she agreed to disown her son, a group of 12 persons including six men and three women of the girl's family along with a few supporters reached her home with sharp weapons on August 11.

They allegedly threatened to rape the woman and kill her family members if she did not reveal her son's whereabouts. Subsequently, six of them allegedly gang-raped her. The victim said she managed to reach her neighbour’s house from where she was rushed to Padampur hospital.

The girl's family members are also accused of setting the house of the victim's brother-in-law on fire. The next day, the woman and her brother-in-law lodged a complaint against the girl's family. Subsequently, her medical examination was conducted.

Bargarh SP Rahul Jain said that police already have arrested four persons and investigation has been conducted basing on the complaint of the victim. "She was also provided special medical treatment at VIMSAR, Burla. Police will take the case to its logical conclusion," he added.