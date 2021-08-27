1,400 HIV patients but Kalahandi district yet to have an ART centre

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Even after the number of HIV affected patients has gone up to 1,400 in Kalahandi, the district does not have an Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centre for tests and treatment. The Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC) too are plagued with problems of infrastructure and lack of staff forcing patients to go to other districts for their needs.

Of the 1,400 HIV positive cases, 1,033 were detected in the ICTC. However, for virological load test, CD-4 test, clinical investigation and prescription of requisite drugs, patients are made to visit the ART centres at Balangir, Cuttack and Berhampur.

The National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) had given an approval for setting up a new ART centre in the district headquarters hospital (DHH) on January 29, 2021 and the Odisha State AIDS Control Society (OSACS) had released a grant of `5.5 lakh towards infrastructural and other requirement of the centre. However, the centre is yet to see the light of day and OSACS has not even taken the initiative to recruit staff members required for the functioning of the centre.

Though the district has seven ICTCs, those too have their share of problems. Of the seven, two are in Bhawanipatna and one each in Dharamgarh, Koksara, Kesinga, Jaipatna and Narla. The ICTC-1 functions from the premises of the DHH instead of the MCH campus whereas ICTC-2 operates from a laboratory in the ground floor of the MCH with no counsellors posted so far.

The remaining centres function without a lab technician with staff members carrying out sample tests. The ICTCs at Jaipatna and Narla have no counsellors or technicians, forcing patients to be referred to the centre at Bhawanipatna for further testing and confirmation after initial rapid pathological tests. Contacted, Pratap Behera, CDMO, Kalahandi said an ART centre will come up at Bhawanipatna by September and requisite arrangements for the same are underway.