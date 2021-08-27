STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boy falls to death in drain, locals stage blockade

As the news of the boy’s death spread, locals staged road blockade and blamed the local administration for the mishap.

Published: 27th August 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Irate villagers blocking the Soro-Kupari road in Balasore on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Tension flared up in Bateshwar village within Khaira police limits after a 10-year-old boy fell into a roadside uncovered drain and died on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Dhananjay Panda of Banaparia village. Following the mishap, irate villagers blocked the Soro-Kupari road demanding Rs 10 lakh compensation to the boy’s family.

Sources said three children including Dhananjay were playing near the lane which is connected to Kupari-Soro road in Bateshwar. The trio accidentally slipped and fell into the roadside drain which was uncovered. On hearing their screams, commuters rushed to the spot and rescued the children. Since Dhananjay sustained grievous injuries, he was rushed to Khaira hospital. However, the doctor declared him dead. 

As the news of the boy’s death spread, locals staged road blockade and blamed the local administration for the mishap. “The road between Bateswar and Gandhali has deteriorated to such an extent that accidents are happening frequently. Besides, the drain along the road has not been covered. The boy died due to the neglect of the administration,” alleged an agitating villager.

As vehicular movement on the route came to a standstill for more than five hours due to the blockade, a police team led by Khaira IIC Sriballav Sahoo rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitators. The villagers withdrew the blockade after the administration assured them to repair the road and drain. A compensation of Rs 10, 000 was provided to the deceased’s family.  

